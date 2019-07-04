Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, July 4th. 2019 –

At 10.33am this morning, California time, the City of Los Angeles which is home to thousands of Belizeans was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that was felt in, as far away as Arizona and Nevada.

The quake was centered approximately 55 miles northwest of Barstow California in an area near to Crest ridge.

About 15 minutes after the earthquake many Belizeans in both Belize and Los Angeles were WhatsApp-ing each other frantically to make sure that loved-ones were OK.

No serious damage or fatalities has been reported so far by the California Emergency Management Agency in the office of the Governor of California.