Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belize’s FM & Caricom Heads of States Meet In St. Lucia

July 04
13:38 2019
Thursday, July 4th. 2019 –

The Caricom Heads of State are all attending the 40th. annual meeting on the eastern Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, which is this years host country.

Belize’s Foreign Minister, Wilfred P Elrington is seen here in the introduction of the various country representatives at the opening ceremonies that was standing room only.

This year’s theme is a focus on the youth of the Caribbean and highlighting stellar achievements in school. This was most prominent as each country’s representative was tasked to bring an exemplary student to accompany them to Saint Lucia and escort that Head of State or Country Foreign Minister to the grand opening ceremony.

URL Reference: The Caricom Union

