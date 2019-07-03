Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, July 3rd. 2019 –

The Ministry Of Health announced earlier this morning that Dr. George Gough has been appointed the new CEO of the ministry. In a statement with very little fanfare or explanation the ministry’s official statement said,

“The Ministry of Health informs that effective today, July 3rd, the new Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Health is Dr. George Gough.

Dr. Gough has worked within the health system for many years. He is presently the Chair of the National Health Insurance Committee and also the Chair of the Belize Medical Council”.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS