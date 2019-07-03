Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, July 3rd. 2019 –

The Belize Agricultural Health Authority hereby advises the public that medflies have been detected along the Placencia Peninsula. Medflies are introduced into Belize when people intentionally or unintentionally illegally bring fruits and vegetables that are host to this pest.

Due to the location and characteristics of this outbreak, it has been determined that contraband is the most likely cause. While BAHA was successful in eradicating a medfly outbreak in Hopkins, this new outbreak on the Placencia Peninsula indicates that contraband activities continue and is putting at risk the livelihood of many Belizeans. This situation will not improve unless the public refrains from bringing these illegal products into Belize and selling them.

BAHA is closely monitoring the situation and is already conducting eradication efforts in Placencia. The public is advised that quarantine may become necessary in order to prevent the medfly from moving into other areas. Internal quarantines are expensive, cause disruption to the free flow of fresh agricultural products and prevent bonafide farmers from earning their livelihoods. Again, BAHA calls on everyone to assist in the elimination of contraband and provide any information that will assist in prosecuting violators.