Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 2nd. 2019 –

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Police Department is once again hosting its two weeks Youths Engage in Agriculture Summer Camp 2019. The event started yesterday July 1st, 2019, with an opening ceremony held at the National Agriculture and Trade Showgrounds, Belmopan.

Guess speakers at the event were the Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Godwin Hulse, Mayor of Belmopan His Worship Khalid Belisle, Chief Agriculture Officer Mr. Andrew Harrison and Mr. Linden Flowers Senior Superintendent of Police.

With an ageing population of farmers, agriculture needs to attract more young people, and through this medium, the summer camp initiated to improve the image of agriculture as cool, profitable and attractive career for youths.

Youths that are participating are from the various town and villages in the Cayo and Belize District. Activities for the two weeks event will cover field visits to Spanish Lookout, Central Farm and Banana Bank, a hands-on practical training for students and conclude with a kid’s rodeo on July the 13th, 2019.

The first annual Youth Engage in Agriculture (YEA) summer camp was held in August 2016 at the National Agriculture and Trade Showgrounds, since then the summer camp has grown to attract as many as 260 students. The objective of the Ministry is to extend the summer camp to the rest of the various districts.