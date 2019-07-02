Belize News, Reporter.bz

Shake-Up At Top Management At Ministry Of Health

Shake-Up At Top Management At Ministry Of Health
July 02
16:14 2019
Tuesday, July 2nd. 2019 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm persistent rumors that CEO in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ramon Figueroa, has left the Ministry. We are told that he is currently on leave, and when he returns, it won’t be to the MoH.

Sources say that Figueroa will be replaced by Dr. George Gough, a former U.D.P. politician and the current head of the Medical Council. While there has been no official release from the Ministry, and no comment from Figueroa as regards his imminent departure, we are told that for some time now he has been at odds with Minister of Health Pablo Marin. We will keep following this story.

