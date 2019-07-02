Belize News, Reporter.bz

BDF Soldier In Critical Condition After Hit-&-Run

July 02
10:45 2019
Tuesday, July 2nd. – 2019 –

A BDF volunteer lies critically wounded in the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was reportedly knocked on the George Price Highway in the Cayo District last night and left there.

The Reporter understands that San Ignacio Police received information sometime before 7:30 pm, that a man was on the roadside in front of Running W Meats. When they arrived, they reportedly found Charles Bell, Jr., 20 years old, of Black Man Eddy Village with facial injuries.

Bell, reports say, was travelling on a motorcycle from Central Farm towards Esperanza Village after leaving his workplace when a white mini-van struck him from behind and kept on its way. The van and driver have not yet been located.

