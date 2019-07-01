Belize News, Reporter.bz

Special Envoy Calls Out Policeman For Rough Action On Gay Man

Special Envoy Calls Out Policeman For Rough Action On Gay Man
July 01
10:55 2019
Monday, July 1st. 2019 –

The Special Envoy for Women and Children has issued a statement this morning expressing her concern about the safety of LGBT members, after a video hit social media, showing a police officer holding a gay man in a choke hold yesterday.

In her statement, Kim Simplis Barrow stressed that “Violence of this kind has no place in our society. Belize does not accept in silence that citizens are victims of discrimination of any type and form.

“Let’s not stay silent and side with violence. Let’s speak up for unity and respect, let’s be there for one another.”

Barrow went on to question the use of force used and suggested that education and training of police officers, social workers, and teachers be made a priority.

The Special Envoy ended by calling on Belizeans to foster a culture of inclusion, equality, and respect to counter discrimination, violence, and fear.

