Belize News, Reporter.bz

Police Update On murder of Mario Graniel and Gary Swank
July 01
18:10 2019
VIDEO BELOW
Monday July 1st. 2019 –
Today, Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Myvett, head NCIB and the man leading the task force investigating the recent double murder in San Pedro, provided an update. The murder of tourist Gary Swank led to an emergency meeting of the National Security Council and measures put in place in San Pedro to allay fears of repercussions in tourism. ACP Edward Broaster explained that the Police presence in San Pedro has already been ramped up. LINKED NEWS ARTICLE