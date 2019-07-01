Belize News, Reporter.bz

Lee Mark Chang Wins Convention For Caribbean Shores

Lee Mark Chang Wins Convention For Caribbean Shores
July 01
11:12 2019
Monday, July 1st. 2019 –

On Sunday June 30th. 2019 – The United Democratic Party held their convention for the Caribbean Shores Constituency to delegate their representative that will be the candidate that will vie for the seat in the general election in 2020.

At the end of the counting of ballots on Sunday evening, Lee Mark Chang emerged as the new U.D.P. Standard Bearer for Caribbean Shores, with 776 votes over Leila Peyrefitte who got 476 votes, and was believed to be the favorite of the leadership of the U.D.P.

