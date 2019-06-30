Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, 30 June 2019

Following his return from Taiwan on Saturday, National Security Minister John Saldivar met with Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and CEO in the Ministry of National Security Ret’d Col. George Lovell to discuss increasing security on Ambergris Caye and surrounding waters in the wake of international backlash following the murder of a tourist last week.

Arising out of the discussions was the Minister’s approval of 170 new Police recruits and twenty new Tourism Police officers, sixteen of whom will be dispatched to San Pedro while the remaining four will be sent to Placencia. Saldivar also announced that a golf cart and two motorcycles will be procured for the island. Saldivar additionally instructed that Police increase their patrols inland while Coast Guard increase theirs at sea, particularly on northern Ambergris Caye and inside the lagoon.

Saldivar and his team are also planning to visit the island and review the effectiveness of the measures that have been implemented so far.

Prior to Saldivar’s meeting, on Thursday the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Dean Barrow met in Belmopan to discuss the “crisis arising out of the tourist’s death.”

A press release issued following that meeting notes, “The NSC recorded its grave concern over the tragic developments and its implications particularly for the tourism industry in Ambergris Caye and nationally.”

At the NSC meeting it was also agreed that new Police personnel would be hired to boost law enforcement in San Pedro, additional equipment would be allocated to improve Police response time, and Police cameras will be mounted at main hotspots across the island.

Last week the international press buzzed with reports on the murder of Dr. Gary Swank who was shot and killed while in the company of tour guide Mario Graniel. The bad press resulted in the cancellation of bookings to Belize.

