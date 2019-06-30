Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Mass Murder Baffles Cops Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has assigned a special task force, headed by senior officers, to head the investigation into the case of five men whose bodies were found floating...
  • Does BTL Owe $29M in Taxes? FinSec Says Not a ‘Live Matter’ In a press release issued this evening, Belize Telemedia Limited has denied allegations that it owes $29M in outstanding payments to the General Sales Tax Department, stating that it pays...
  • Woman Charged For Murder – Bullet Tree Falls Love Triangle Today Police formally arrested and charged Bullet Tree Falls housewife Thelma Warrior, 50, for the murder of Yolanda Elvira Requeña, during what is speculated to have been a fight over...
  • Tourism Hurting After Tourist’s Murder The manner in which some international news agencies have reported the Sunday morning murder of American cardiologist, Dr. Gary Swank on the sea a mile away from San Pedro while...
  

Police Minister & Police Officials Meet To Discus Many Public Safety Issues

Police Minister & Police Officials Meet To Discus Many Public Safety Issues
June 30
12:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, 30 June 2019

Following his return from Taiwan on Saturday, National Security Minister John Saldivar met with Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and CEO in the Ministry of National Security Ret’d Col. George Lovell to discuss increasing security on Ambergris Caye and surrounding waters in the wake of international backlash following the murder of a tourist last week.

Arising out of the discussions was the Minister’s approval of 170 new Police recruits and twenty new Tourism Police officers, sixteen of whom will be dispatched to San Pedro while the remaining four will be sent to Placencia. Saldivar also announced that a golf cart and two motorcycles will be procured for the island. Saldivar additionally instructed that Police increase their patrols inland while Coast Guard increase theirs at sea, particularly on northern Ambergris Caye and inside the lagoon.

Saldivar and his team are also planning to visit the island and review the effectiveness of the measures that have been implemented so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON WhatsApp

Prior to Saldivar’s meeting, on Thursday the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Dean Barrow met in Belmopan to discuss the “crisis arising out of the tourist’s death.”

A press release issued following that meeting notes, “The NSC recorded its grave concern over the tragic developments and its implications particularly for the tourism industry in Ambergris Caye and nationally.”

At the NSC meeting it was also agreed that new Police personnel would be hired to boost law enforcement in San Pedro, additional equipment would be allocated to improve Police response time, and Police cameras will be mounted at main hotspots across the island.

Last week the international press buzzed with reports on the murder of Dr. Gary Swank who was shot and killed while in the company of tour guide Mario Graniel. The bad press resulted in the cancellation of bookings to Belize.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • More Bad Sargassum News Wednesday, 26 June 2019 Prevailing currents and wind direction are expected to send a “Sargasso stain” larger than 340 miles in diameter to the coasts in Quintana Roo, Mexico sometime...
  • Police Minister & Police Officials Meet To Discus Many Public Safety Issues Sunday, 30 June 2019 Following his return from Taiwan on Saturday, National Security Minister John Saldivar met with Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and CEO in the Ministry of National...
  • Police Officer & 2 Others Injured In Night Club Altercation Down South Saturday, June 29th. 2019 – Three persons – a Police Officer, a former Police Officer and a woman were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment after they were...
  • Creatures Of Habit By: Dr. Abigail Joseph –  Have you ever experienced a power outage, yet still despite being aware of not having electricity you do something stupid like try to turn on the...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.