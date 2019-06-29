Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, June 29th. 2019 –

Three persons – a Police Officer, a former Police Officer and a woman were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment after they were injured during an altercation at a dance in Dangriga Town.

According to reports, around 2:30am this morning a Policeman was parting a fight at the dance when he also became involved in the altercation with a former Police Officer. He allegedly fired one shot which caught the former Police Officer in his lower leg, then, according to currents reports, the bullet ricocheted and hit another police officer and the woman.

More details about this incident will be available here VIA UPDATES