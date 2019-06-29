Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Mass Murder Baffles Cops Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has assigned a special task force, headed by senior officers, to head the investigation into the case of five men whose bodies were found floating...
  • Does BTL Owe $29M in Taxes? FinSec Says Not a ‘Live Matter’ In a press release issued this evening, Belize Telemedia Limited has denied allegations that it owes $29M in outstanding payments to the General Sales Tax Department, stating that it pays...
  • Woman Charged For Murder – Bullet Tree Falls Love Triangle Today Police formally arrested and charged Bullet Tree Falls housewife Thelma Warrior, 50, for the murder of Yolanda Elvira Requeña, during what is speculated to have been a fight over...
  • Tourism Hurting After Tourist’s Murder The manner in which some international news agencies have reported the Sunday morning murder of American cardiologist, Dr. Gary Swank on the sea a mile away from San Pedro while...
  

Police Officer & 2 Others Injured In Night Club Altercation Down South

Police Officer & 2 Others Injured In Night Club Altercation Down South
June 29
17:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Saturday, June 29th. 2019 –

Three persons – a Police Officer, a former Police Officer and a woman were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment after they were injured during an altercation at a dance in Dangriga Town.

According to reports, around 2:30am this morning a Policeman was parting a fight at the dance when he also became involved in the altercation with a former Police Officer. He allegedly fired one shot which caught the former Police Officer in his lower leg, then, according to currents reports, the bullet ricocheted and hit another police officer and the woman.

More details about this incident will be available here VIA UPDATES

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Police Officer & 2 Others Injured In Night Club Altercation Down South Saturday, June 29th. 2019 – Three persons – a Police Officer, a former Police Officer and a woman were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment after they were...
  • Creatures Of Habit By: Dr. Abigail Joseph –  Have you ever experienced a power outage, yet still despite being aware of not having electricity you do something stupid like try to turn on the...
  • Mass Murder Baffles Cops Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has assigned a special task force, headed by senior officers, to head the investigation into the case of five men whose bodies were found floating...
  • An Unholy Alliance By Major Lloyd Jones (Ret’d) By now it should be clear that there is an unholy alliance between Belize’s political class and a significant (but increasing) segment of Belize’s public...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.