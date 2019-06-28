Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 28th. –

A Belizean who is in the British Army is fighting for his life in a hospital’s intensive care unit in England after he was knocked down and left on the road on Christmas Hill in South Wonston, opposite the junction with Connaught Road in England Sunday night.

Graciano Choc, 27, was returning to base when he was knocked down and suffered a head injury and a broken leg and wrist. Doctors have him in an induced coma and he has undergone surgeries, but his injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Choc’s mother, Sharmane Garcia has said that the British Army Training Support Unit in Belize (BATSUB) has provided her with assistance and has facilitated the entire process for her travel arrangements to go to her son’s bedside.

Police in South Wonston, meanwhile, are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact them with information and have launched a search for the driver who failed to stop after hitting Choc sometime around 11 on Sunday night, London time. The unknown vehicle is thought to have been travelling northbound and just kept on its way after the incident.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS