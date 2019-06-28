Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 28, 2019

Bowen and Bowen Limited has announced that the company, in collaboration with Cerberus Security and Crime Stoppers Belize, is offering a reward of $10,000 for information on the shooting/murder of two security guards earlier this month.

The reward is specifically in relation to the shooting murder of Marcia Talbot and Manza Baptist which occurred at the Crystal Bottling compound in Ladyville on June 16th. The two unarmed guards were on duty when they were shot. Talbot succumbed to her injuries on the scene while Baptist is still recovering from his.

An investigation launched into the incident revealed that there were no signs of a robbery and so authorities suspect that the attack was a hit on Talbot.

In a press release issued on Thursday Bowen & Bowen noted that the reward will be given to anyone who can provide concrete information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the criminals involved.

The company has additionally committed to working along with the Police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Anyone wishing to assist investigators and possibly claim the reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 0-800-922 TIPS (8477) or use the online form www.crimestoppersbelize.org

