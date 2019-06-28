Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 28th. –

The Reporter has confirmed through Police sources that the body found in the waters just off Placencia this morning is that of British national Phillip Crabtree, 59.

While there were allegedly certain wounds visible on his head, we are told that they could be consistent with that of a fall, and only a post-mortem examination will be able to determine whether it was an accidental death or a homicide. More details about this latest Breaking News will be available here, on this website , VIA UPDATES.