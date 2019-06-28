Belize News, Reporter.bz

A Sudden Departure At BTL, CEO Rochus Schreiber Gone

A Sudden Departure At BTL, CEO Rochus Schreiber Gone
June 28
19:04 2019
Friday, June 28th. 2019 –

The sudden departure of a CEO at any company means that there is some serious problems within that organizations management, because it is a kin to a ship, who’s captain has abandoned the craft.

Today, June 28th. 2019, the Reporter has confirmed that BTL CEO Rochus Schreiber who has been on the job for only 26 months has left the company.

The announcement has come just days after allegations that BTL owes GST $29M, but there is no confirmation whether Schreiber’s very sudden departure is related to the GST Tax bill.

