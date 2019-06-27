Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, June 27th. 2019 –

Belize’s culinary masters earned silver in one category and bronze medals in three other categories at the Taste of the Caribbean finals last night.

The silver was won in the bartender category, represened by Mark Jacobs, while Team Belize got bronze in the seafood, junior chef (Rogel Lisbey) and pastry (Maria Urbina) categories.

Two of the chefs, Sean Kuylen and Eva Longsworth also received honorary certificates for their culinary skills.

Chef Sean told the Reporter before departing Miami,.Florida en-route back to Belize a while ago that the competition was intense. He had won the Whole Hog cooking competition on Saturday night. The team also included Chef Rob Pronk.

