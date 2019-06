Wednesday, June 26th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that there was a robbery and murder a short while ago at a shop located in the New Site area of Hattieville.

The victim has been identified by family members as Carlton Wade. More details about this recent homicide will be available here “VIA UPDATES” later today. As our nation is besieged by another murder, number 10 since last Thursday, June 20th.