Belize News, Reporter.bz

Large Fire In Belmopan Burning At Fashion n’ More Store

Large Fire In Belmopan Burning At Fashion n' More Store
June 25
22:55 2019
Tuesday, June 25th. 2019 –

A fire has burnt for several hours in Belmopan at the popular Fashion n’ More Store. The Belmopan Fire Department is at the scene fighting the blaze, however, the fire truck has ran out of water and has made a trip to get water and has returned to the scene, but persons there say it will not be enough to extinguish the flame.

In the video below, some people are seen trying to help to put out the flames with buckets and a broken water pipe.

