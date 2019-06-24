Belize News, Reporter.bz

Caye Caulker Elections Clerk Says, “Recount Of Ballots”

June 24
14:34 2019
Monday, June 24th. 2019 –

Credible reports to the Reporter are that a recount will take place starting at 1:00 this afternoon in Caye Caulker, after some ballots from yesterday’s village council elections on that island were found inside a classroom at the polling area this morning.

The ballots, which were in batches and bore rubber bands around them, might have been ballots that were already counted, but the Elections Clerk in Caye Caulker has decided to conduct a recount.

This may take a second or two.