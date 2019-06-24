Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, June 24th. 2019 –

Credible reports to the Reporter are that a recount will take place starting at 1:00 this afternoon in Caye Caulker, after some ballots from yesterday’s village council elections on that island were found inside a classroom at the polling area this morning.

The ballots, which were in batches and bore rubber bands around them, might have been ballots that were already counted, but the Elections Clerk in Caye Caulker has decided to conduct a recount.