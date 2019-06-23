Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Special Constable Detained After Questionable Kidnapping Jacinto Luna, 31, a Special Constable employed with the Belize City Council has made a Police report to the Belmopan Police that he had been kidnapped and the rented Toyota...
  • Search Intensifies for Missing Men The disappearance of two men from San Pedro Town since last week Thursday has created quite a stir among family members, friends and members of the Belize Police Department who...
  • Who Killed Marcia Talbert…And Why? Police, on Monday, confirmed to the media that slain security officer, Marcia Talbert, 40, had received threats recently at her job site at the Bowen and Bowen compound in Ladyville....
  • Auditor General’s Report Highlights Systemic Failure Thursday, June 20, 2019 The Auditor General’s preliminary annual report on the government’s 2014/2015 fiscal year, which was circulated in the media this week, highlights a number of glaring issues...
  

Two Bodies Found, Tied Together Near Mapp Caye

Two Bodies Found, Tied Together Near Mapp Caye
June 23
10:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, June 23rd. 2019 –

Around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, Police were called to an area behind Mapp Caye, seven miles from Belize City, where they found the bodies of Jamar Martinez, 21 and Allyson Jones, 19. The two men had been shot and tied together, and had apparently floated at sea for days before they were found.

The bodies were taken to the medical school at the Burrell Boom junction, where they were identified by family members.

Martinez and Jones are the last of five men who left the city together on Tuesday morning, reportedly to set lobster traps near their camp on a caye ten miles from Belize City.

On Thursday evening, the body of Travis Cooke was found near Swallow Caye. He had been shot in his head. On Friday morning the body of Ernest Wills was found caught on mangroves in the Yarborough area and shortly after the body of Winston Santos was found in the sea between Swallow Caye and Belize City. Both men had been shot.

Police have not released what they believe to be the motive, but a Facebook post from one of the murder victims has surfaced which shows a picture of a large amount of cash, suggesting to investigators that the murders could be drug related.

Linked News Article

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.