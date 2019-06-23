Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, June 23, 2019

Police Week 2019 kicked off today with officers across the country attending Church services in their respective communities. According to Police Commissioner Chester Williams, who has encouraged Church attendance by his officers on a regular base, “as a Police Department we are God fearing and believe that our work can only be achieved by ensuring that our Creator is always in the midst of everything we do.”

Throughout the week there will be activities planned to showcase the work of Police and to recognize outstanding officers and community members and entities who have assisted in the Department’s work, culminating on Saturday with Police parades through the streets of the various towns and cities.

This year the Police has reported a decrease in violent crime up to the end of May, which it attributes to increased efficiency in operations and greater community participation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS