Belize News, Reporter.bz

UPDATE: A San Pedro Tour Guide & An American Found Dead

Sunday, June 23rd. 2019 – 2.00PM

The Reporter has confirmed a double murder in San Pedro. Sources say tour operator pro-fishing guide of belizeFly.com Mario Graniel is dead, along with one tourist who is unidentified at this point. Official details from the Police and a comprehensive report will be available here later today, (via UPDATE).

UPDATE: 4.00PM

Around 11:30am today Police visited an area in the San Pedro Lagoon west of the town where they found the body of tour guide, Mario Graniel, 53, in a skiff named Johnnie G. Graniel had been shot multiple times to the body and head. Floating near the boat in the lagoon was the body of American national, Gary Paul Swank, 53, also with multiple gunshot injuries to the body and head. Preliminary investigations indicate that Graniel and Swank were fly-fishing in the lagoon when another skiff passed by and the occupants of that skiff fired at them, causing the fatal injuries.

