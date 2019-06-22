Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Special Constable Detained After Questionable Kidnapping Jacinto Luna, 31, a Special Constable employed with the Belize City Council has made a Police report to the Belmopan Police that he had been kidnapped and the rented Toyota...
  • Search Intensifies for Missing Men The disappearance of two men from San Pedro Town since last week Thursday has created quite a stir among family members, friends and members of the Belize Police Department who...
  • Who Killed Marcia Talbert…And Why? Police, on Monday, confirmed to the media that slain security officer, Marcia Talbert, 40, had received threats recently at her job site at the Bowen and Bowen compound in Ladyville....
  • Auditor General’s Report Highlights Systemic Failure Thursday, June 20, 2019 The Auditor General’s preliminary annual report on the government’s 2014/2015 fiscal year, which was circulated in the media this week, highlights a number of glaring issues...
  

Corozal Man Gunned Down At His Home

Corozal Man Gunned Down At His Home
June 22
14:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Just before 8:00 on Friday night, Police were called to San Andres Road to the residence of Enrique Martinez, 47. At the back of the house they found the motionless body of a man who was identified as David Martinez, 23. Martinez was rushed to the Corozal Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Martinez was hanging out with two other men under a shed outside the house when two men, both with faces covered, ran towards them and started firing at them from about 15 feet away. The two men with Martinez managed to run for cover, but Martinez was hit multiple times in the body and head and fell close by.

The gunmen made good their escape, but the Reporter has confirmed that Corozal Police have two men in custody and are currently questioning them about the murder.

Police processed the scene and found twelve expended 9mm shells.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Another Crispy Plane, “Drug Plane ?” In Blue Creek Saturday, June 22nd. – 2019 – It didn’t make it on to the Police reports, but the Reporter has confirmed that on Wednesday June 19th. just after 8:00am Police were...
  • Corozal Man Gunned Down At His Home Saturday, June 22, 2019 Just before 8:00 on Friday night, Police were called to San Andres Road to the residence of Enrique Martinez, 47. At the back of the house...
  • Huge RTA Involving 18 Wheeler On The Hummingbird Hwy Friday, June 21st. 2019 – An accident occurred on the Hummingbird Highway this evening involving a 18 wheeler (photo), multiple sources have said that as many as five persons were...
  • It’s Not You, It’s Your Job By: Dr. Abigail Joseph It’s generally a routine for me to wake up at 6am and just lay in bed and stare at the ceiling until 6:30 – (yes, I...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.