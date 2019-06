Saturday, June 22nd. – 2019 –

It didn’t make it on to the Police reports, but the Reporter has confirmed that on Wednesday June 19th. just after 8:00am Police were called out to Pioneros Road in Blue Creek, Orange Walk where they found the burnt remains of a white and maroon single engine Cessna aircraft. While it is believed to be narcotics-related, the investigation is ongoing like so many before.