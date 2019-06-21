Belize News, Reporter.bz

Last week Friday (June 14th.) at approximately 7pm. it was closing time for Supreme Meats at #116 Cemetery Road, and that day was not routine for the butcher, because two robbers entered the business establishment and held him up – one armed with a knife and the other with a handgun.

Joseph Vasquez, 25, was cleaning up the meat shop and was preparing to close up when the two youths entered. One of the assailants who wore a cap pulled out the gun and stole $90 from Vasquez, along with two cell phones worth over $700, then proceeded to steal the day’s proceeds from the cash register.

Police reviewed video surveillance and quickly detained one of the suspects, while the other handed himself in on Saturday. The minors, ages 15 and 16 years old, were taken to Court on Monday and arraigned for armed robbery.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alejandro Cowo told the media on Monday that the two youths are not from the area and are not known to Police, but that the Police are concerned at the degree of bravery youths have displayed in conducting these kinds of crimes. He also said that adults are using minors to carry out crimes. ASP Cowo also informed that the youths are not in school.

Supreme Meats, meanwhile, is taking precautions to avoid becoming a target of robbery in the future.