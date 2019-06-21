Belize News, Reporter.bz

Jacinto Luna, 31, a Special Constable employed with the Belize City Council has made a Police report to the Belmopan Police that he had been kidnapped and the rented Toyota 4-Runner he was driving, worth $70,000, was allegedly stolen from him. It is a case that Police are investigating and have no clue as to where the rented SUV is at this time.

According to Luna, he was driving the rented vehicle sometime around 3:00 on the morning of Saturday, June 15th, on Princess Margaret Drive in Belize City when two men, driving a dark vehicle behind him, dipped their lights for him to stop. Seeing that the two men wore camouflage clothing and caps that resembled Police gear, he stopped, thinking they were Policemen. He said they pointed a handgun at him and demanded to search the vehicle.

Things took a turn there, Luna stated, because after the search of the vehicle, they told him to get in and they too got in the vehicle and drove off. He said they tied him up and drove for a long time, but that he could not identify them, nor could he figure out where they were taking him. Eventually, the men stopped and put him out, still bound. He said he managed to untie himself and walked for a while, where he realized he was on the Hummingbird Highway. He said he hitchhiked and went to the Belmopan Police Station where he made a Police report.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alejandro Cowo said that Belmopan Police have confirmed that Luna made a report there on Saturday morning. They have also confirmed that he had rented the vehicle last week Wednesday and the vehicle was supposed to be handed in the same weekend. The vehicle is nowhere to be found and Police have no clues who the alleged kidnappers were.

