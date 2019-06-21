Belize News, Reporter.bz

The disappearance of two men from San Pedro Town since last week Thursday has created quite a stir among family members, friends and members of the Belize Police Department who have teamed up and launched multiple search parties with the hope of finding them.

Melvin Montesino, 26 and his friend Silvero Cal, 27 were last seen alive on Wednesday, June 12th when they departed from Montesino’s apartment on Water Lane in San Pedro Town. It is being reported that around 9:00 p.m. on that day friends witnessed as Montesino received a phone call from someone and had a short conversation. Witnesses say that when the phone call ended, Montesino informed his friends that he was heading to north Ambergris Caye and would be back. Montesino and Cal left from the apartment on board a motorcycle and since then they have not returned or had any contact with family members.

Police were only informed of the disappearance on Saturday when Montesino’s mother went to the Police Station and reported her son missing.

On Monday, ASP Alejandro Cowo, OC, Crimes Investigation Branch explained that “Up to now, family members and Police have organized several searches. The information they received is that he went to the north side of San Pedro, so the family members and Police conducted searches between eleven and fourteen miles north of San Pedro where up to now it has proven fruitless.”

Since Northern Ambergris Caye is commonly known for wet drops and drug transactions, the men’s late night visit in that area has been questioned. ASP Cowo stated that “There is no indication that they went there for any function or any business. All we understand is that he had received a call and he told them that he was going to that location.”

It is also being theorized that some ill fate might have befallen the men, and on Wednesday Police sources confirmed that a motorcycle mirror and a helmet believed to be the property of Montesino were found in the search area. The Reporter was also informed that several persons have been detained for questioning, among them the driver of a white taxi-van who Police believe can shed some light on the ongoing investigation. The van, which is impounded at the San Pedro Police Station, was processed by Scenes of Crime technicians but nothing incriminating was found.

Authorities could not comment on whether they suspect that the men left the island by boat. The Reporter reached out to the Belize Coast Guard to inquire whether they are part of the ongoing search for the men but they commented that they are not involved since the men were not on any water vessel when they disappeared.