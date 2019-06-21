Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Round 1 To Street Vendors

Round 1 To Street Vendors
June 21
19:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, June 21, 2019 –
In a release issued Thursday evening, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams explained that the Police will back down from a directive issued a week ago which would have forced late-night street vendors to close early.

In the release, Williams states that he “has discussed the matter regarding the closing of the Street Venders at 12:00 midnight with the Minister of National Security, and is of the view that it amounts to a deprivation of the vendors’ rights to work. It was also agreed that this practice must cease and desist with forthwith.”

The closure of the vendors met with strident outcry early this week, after Police started enforcing directives that vendors on the Southside of the city would be shut down at midnight, and vendors on the Northside of the city would be shut down at 2:00am. Vendors claimed that they serve a niche, that is persons who come out of the many nightclubs and bars in the city and want food, and the closure so early would destroy their businesses.

Earlier this week, Assistant of Commissioner Edward Broaster gave an interview in which he rationalized that by clearing the streets of the vendors, it would keep them safe from the criminals who would prey on them. “Well, the thing is, a man without a gun cannot shoot. A man with a gun will shoot. If we have less people on the streets, that is less targets for crime or people to become victims of crime whether it be robbery or assault or fatal shooting of that or the sort. So, he who controls the street controls the crime.”

Needless to say, that rationalization was not well met. In his release, Commissioner Williams closed by stating that “while the Police effort in trying to minimize the amount of people on the streets during late night hours can be understood, this cannot override the rights of the Street Venders to an honest means of living. The Police will therefore work with the venders with a view to making the area within which they work safer for all.”

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Huge RTA Involving 18 Wheeler On The Hummingbird Hwy Friday, June 21st. 2019 – An accident occurred on the Hummingbird Highway this evening involving a 18 wheeler (photo), multiple sources have said that as many as five persons were...
  • It’s Not You, It’s Your Job By: Dr. Abigail Joseph It’s generally a routine for me to wake up at 6am and just lay in bed and stare at the ceiling until 6:30 – (yes, I...
  • Mayra Arfona, offering a Healthy Alternative to re-hydrate You may have driven past her, or you may have stopped at her yellow tent on Coney Drive to patronize her coconut water business; but whatever day you have seen...
  • Round 1 To Street Vendors Friday, June 21, 2019 – In a release issued Thursday evening, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams explained that the Police will back down from a directive issued a week ago...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.