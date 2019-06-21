Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 21st. 2019 –

The Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard is proud to acknowledge Lieutenant Alma Pinelo for receiving the Honour Graduate award after successfully completing the International Maritime Officer Course at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia, U.S.A.

Lieutenant Pinelo is the first Belizean and the first female to receive this prestigious award. Her name and country will be enshrined into the Honour Graduates Hall of Fame.

The International Maritime Officers School resides within the International Resident Training Branch at Training Center Yorktown. The Schoolhouse provides an in-depth overview of U.S. Coast Guard organization, planning and management of its missions to mid-grade coast guard, navy, maritime police and civilian equivalent personnel from around the world. The school is staffed by a dedicated team which schedules and coordinates with over 80 instructors, each an expert within their field, to actively participate in the school instruction.