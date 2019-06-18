Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sources say the student was crossing the pedestrian ramp near the school when she was hit by an SUV, and multiple eyewitnesses claim the SUV was being driven by a minor who is in police custody and may be an American national.

The Reporter extends our sincere condolences to the family of Gabriella Corrales, 9 years old, and was a student at Our Lady of Guadalupe RC School in Belmopan.