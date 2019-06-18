Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • PSE Results Show Students Still Performing Well Below 70% While there are the top performers in the Primary School Exams (PSE) whose parents and schools are celebrating and are proud of the show of excellence, the overall achievement of...
  • ComPol Writes Officers Who Sat Police Exam By Marion Ali – The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has written to the Police Officers who sat the recent Police exams. In it, he congratulated the ones who passed...
  • Jasmine Espat Tops PSE 2019! The bragging rights for top performer in this year’s Primary School Exams (PSE) belongs to Saint Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in San Ignacio and 12 year-old Jasmine Espat. The young...
  • Vasquez Family vs. Belize Police Department A legal battle is brewing between the Vasquez family and the Belize Police Department (BPD) following the death of Nestor Vasquez Jr., 60. Vasquez died around 9:40 p.m., on June...
  

Student Dies After being Knocked Down By SUV Near School

Student Dies After being Knocked Down By SUV Near School
June 18
18:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tuesday, June 18th. –
A female student from Our Lady of Guadalupe RC Primary School in Belmopan was knocked down this evening near the School. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Western Regional Hospital.

Sources say the student was crossing the pedestrian ramp near the school when she was hit by an SUV, and multiple eyewitnesses claim the SUV was being driven by a minor who is in police custody and may be an American national.

. . . . . . . . .

The Reporter extends our sincere condolences to the family of Gabriella Corrales, 9 years old, and was a student at Our Lady of Guadalupe RC School in Belmopan.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.