Belize News, Reporter.bz

UPDATE: Two Security Guards Shot; One Dead, One Critical

June 17
17:39 2019
VIDEO

By Marion Ali – Monday, June 17th.
Sister of the murder victim, Ethel Garcia Talbert, told the Reporter today that they have not received much information from the Police or from Bowen and Bowen, where Marcia Talbert had been working for a year. Garcia Talbert says the family has also heard about the threats the victim allegedly received, but only since the murder.

. . . . . . . . .

Sunday, June 16th. 2019-
The second of two security guards who was shot early this morning has been identified as Mansa Baptist, 41.

Mr Baptist was on duty at the Crystal Bottling Company on the BDF Road in Ladyville along with the other security officer, Marcia Talbert,.40, of Double Head Cabbage Village when they were shot.

When Police arrived at the scene, they had to break the padlock to the gate leading to the main entrance. On the compound,.Police found Ms Talbert with multiple gunshot wounds. She was already dead. A distance away, Police found Mr Baptist with a gunshot wound to the back. He is listed in a critical condition.

Bowen and Bowen Company Ltd., has issued a press release on the incident, explaining that other security guards in the area heard the gunshots around 4:00 this morning and called the Police.

Information reaching the Reporter is that Ms Talbert had received threats on her life just prior to her murder. Police have not verified this information so far.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
 Breaking News
  
