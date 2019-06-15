Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, June 15th. 2019 –

A Special Constable from Belize City has told Police that he was kidnapped early this morning by men in Police uniform. According to the victim, around 3:00am this morning he was driving near the Fisheries Department on Princess Margaret Drive when he was stopped by a black pickup.

The special constable said that two men in Police uniform searched his vehicle before placing a gun to his head, tying him up with his own shoelaces and kidnapping him. The Special Constable claims he was released around 5:00am on a feeder road off the Hummingbird Highway.