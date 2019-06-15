Belize News, Reporter.bz

Special Constable Says He Was Kidnapped At Gun Point By Police
Saturday, June 15th. 2019 –
A Special Constable from Belize City has told Police that he was kidnapped early this morning by men in Police uniform. According to the victim, around 3:00am this morning he was driving near the Fisheries Department on Princess Margaret Drive when he was stopped by a black pickup.
The special constable said that two men in Police uniform searched his vehicle before placing a gun to his head, tying him up with his own shoelaces and kidnapping him. The Special Constable claims he was released around 5:00am on a feeder road off the Hummingbird Highway.
On Thursday, June 13th. a similar incident was reported to Corozal Police. In that incident the victim was locked in the trunk of his own car and taken to the Corozal Free Zone, where he managed to free himself and escape from the trunk of the car. As of this news time we have no information from the police if any arrests have been made in either incident.