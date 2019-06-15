Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • ComPol Writes Officers Who Sat Police Exam By Marion Ali – The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has written to the Police Officers who sat the recent Police exams. In it, he congratulated the ones who passed...
  • Jasmine Espat Tops PSE 2019! The bragging rights for top performer in this year’s Primary School Exams (PSE) belongs to Saint Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in San Ignacio and 12 year-old Jasmine Espat. The young...
  • Vasquez Family vs. Belize Police Department A legal battle is brewing between the Vasquez family and the Belize Police Department (BPD) following the death of Nestor Vasquez Jr., 60. Vasquez died around 9:40 p.m., on June...
  • Cops ‘Crash’ in Promotion Exams Almost 80% Fail Almost 900 officers of the Belize Police Department recently sat a promotion-based examination to determine potential candidates for vacant posts within the department. The examination is based on knowledge of...
  

Education Minister Faber Stands By “Compre’s” Decision

Education Minister Faber Stands By “Compre’s” Decision
June 15
10:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

By Marion Ali –

This week, the Belize National Teachers’ Union’s (BNTU) Pesident, Elena Smith criticized the board of the Belmopan Comprehensive High School, in the Reporter, for allowing 16 fourth form students who did not pass to march up in thr graduation ceremony with the rest who earned their grades. But Minister of Education, Patrick Faber told the media yesterday that the board’s decision is not an abnormal practice.

“What says that you are a graduate of high school is that piece of paper officially sealed and signed by the officials of the school and it is not abnormal for a school to say – I know because I have been a high school administrator myself and I have been involved in this business for many, many years, as you know – it is not abnormal for the school to say, ‘You know what, there are some who have not made the mark and you would have to do extra work, whether it be an additional exam, a retake of an exam or summer school in order for you to qualify,'” Faber said. “Now where I would be terribly concerned is if they were giving out the diplomas signed, sealed and delivered before the students actually made the cut, made the mark. And as far as I am understanding, that is not the case. …And as it relates to that matter with Belmopan Comprehensive, I am understanding that it is a decision that the board which is the managing authority, made. So we stand by them,” he continued.

From the time the school board made the decision about two weeks ago to allow the 16 students to take part in the graduation ceremony, it drew censure from the teachers and the student body, who walked out of classes during exam week to show their disgust. It came to such a boiling point, that classes were prematurely dismissed for the school year, and the students who still had exams to take sat those exams last week.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Fatherlessness & Childhood Development By: Dr. Abigail Joseph – Father’s Day is upon us and I could not help but ponder on how weak the celebrations are with regard to this. Mother’s Day was blown...
  • ComPol Writes Officers Who Sat Police Exam By Marion Ali – The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has written to the Police Officers who sat the recent Police exams. In it, he congratulated the ones who passed...
  • Special Constable Says He Was Kidnapped At Gun Point By Police Saturday, June 15th. 2019 – A Special Constable from Belize City has told Police that he was kidnapped early this morning by men in Police uniform. According to the victim,...
  • Security Guard Attacked and Killed A Haitian national who had only just relocated to live in Belize about a year ago was murdered over the weekend during an apparent aggravated burglary at the Foam Factory...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.