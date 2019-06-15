Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali –

This week, the Belize National Teachers’ Union’s (BNTU) Pesident, Elena Smith criticized the board of the Belmopan Comprehensive High School, in the Reporter, for allowing 16 fourth form students who did not pass to march up in thr graduation ceremony with the rest who earned their grades. But Minister of Education, Patrick Faber told the media yesterday that the board’s decision is not an abnormal practice.

“What says that you are a graduate of high school is that piece of paper officially sealed and signed by the officials of the school and it is not abnormal for a school to say – I know because I have been a high school administrator myself and I have been involved in this business for many, many years, as you know – it is not abnormal for the school to say, ‘You know what, there are some who have not made the mark and you would have to do extra work, whether it be an additional exam, a retake of an exam or summer school in order for you to qualify,'” Faber said. “Now where I would be terribly concerned is if they were giving out the diplomas signed, sealed and delivered before the students actually made the cut, made the mark. And as far as I am understanding, that is not the case. …And as it relates to that matter with Belmopan Comprehensive, I am understanding that it is a decision that the board which is the managing authority, made. So we stand by them,” he continued.

From the time the school board made the decision about two weeks ago to allow the 16 students to take part in the graduation ceremony, it drew censure from the teachers and the student body, who walked out of classes during exam week to show their disgust. It came to such a boiling point, that classes were prematurely dismissed for the school year, and the students who still had exams to take sat those exams last week.