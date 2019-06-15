Belize News, Reporter.bz

Security Guard Attacked and Killed

June 15
2019
A Haitian national who had only just relocated to live in Belize about a year ago was murdered over the weekend during an apparent aggravated burglary at the Foam Factory compound at mile two on the George Price Highway.

The body of Triple-A security guard, Jacques Jean Wilder, 34, was found around 5:05 a.m., on June 8th lying in a face-up position between two cargo trucks, with both of his hands tied behind his back. Authorities confirmed that they noted bruises and injuries to Wilder’s face and head as well as a small open wound to his left eye. A post mortem examination later confirmed that Wilder died as a result of asphyxia by manual strangulation.

On Monday, Police confirmed that Wilder had reported for duty at the establishment at 6:00 p.m., on June 7th. When they got to the scene they said that BERT personnel were working on Wilder, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Reporter was informed that investigators are in possession of surveillance footage from the establishment which captured two assailants entering the compound, attacking Wilder and tying him up. The men then proceeded to the rear of the building where they gained access to the building by prying loose a small vent. Police say that the men ransacked the office and escaped with a small amount of cash.

ASP Alejandro Cowo, Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch in Belize City told the media that “I know that a number of persons were detained and some of them are still in Police custody and are being interviewed at this time. Yes, there are some surveillance cameras from the establishment and we are looking at them so that we can try to establish the identity of the persons who went into the business establishment.”

Wilder had only been employed with the security firm for three months. He does not have any family members residing in Belize.

