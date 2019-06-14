Belize News, Reporter.bz

The Ministry of Finance announces that effective June 15, 2019, the pump price for Regular Gasoline will decrease by 52 cents from $10.48 to $9.96 per gallon.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and the availability of refining capacity in the countries from which the fuel is supplied to Belize.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.