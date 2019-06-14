Belize News, Reporter.bz

Bert Vasquez Loses First Application; Appeal Not Over Yet

June 14
16:43 2019
By Marion Ali  –

The application of Bert Vasquez to present new evidence at the Appeals Court has been declined. Vasquez made several applications, the rest of which have not been ruled as yet.

Vasquez, who was found guilty in 2017 in the Supreme Court of forcible abduction, sexual assault, and harm against a 16 year-old, had received a 10-year sentence.

In Court this morning, Vasquez submitted what he referred to as “new evidence” that time did not allow his defense attorney to acquire and present at the trial. The Respondent, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Cheryl Vidal argued that the evidence was not new and the Appellant and his defense attorney could have brought up the matter at the trial.

Vasquez is representing himself before the Court of Appeal. The incident for which he was convicted reportedly occurred in May of 2011.

The case has been adjourned until a date not yet assigned by the Court.

