Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, June 13th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that a man has reported that he was beaten, robbed and kidnapped by two men this morning. According to the man, who resides in Palmar Village in the Orange Walk District, he was robbed of $3000US and $50,000 pesos by two men with guns.

According to sources, the victim says he was then placed in his car trunk and driven to an area inside the Corozal Free Zone, where he managed to escape and call the Police.

More details about this latest incident will be posted her later today..