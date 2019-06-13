Belize News, Reporter.bz

Beltraide Completes Business Development Training ﻿At The Prison

Beltraide Completes Business Development Training ﻿At The Prison
June 13
17:52 2019
Thursday, June 13th. 2019 –
The Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) through its technical units, the Belize Training and Employment Centre (BTEC) and the Small Business Development Centre Belize (SBDCBelize), conducted its third round of Business Development Trainings with the Kolbe Foundation- Belize Central Prison.

The Business Development Training programme, which ran from May 7th – June 5th, had two components: soft skills and business development skills. BTEC led sessions on positive attitude and communication skills and SBDCBelize delivered sessions on business including topics such as: entrepreneurship lab, business model development, introduction to book-keeping, marketing your business and costing and pricing.

As a result of the prior training program inmates have been able to work in several jobs in the prison: Medic Assistant, Landscaping, Mentors over at WYF, have continued training programs at Cindy Gregg School. It is hoped that this training and the work experience garnered in the prison will provide inmates with more viable options upon re-entry into society.

