Belize News, Reporter.bz

PACT & Other Conservation Grp. Saving Silk Caye Marine Reserve

June 12
14:15 2019
Recently, the Reporter travelled to South Silk Caye, off the coast of Placencia, where erosion has threatened the very existence of a pristine island which is important to the tourism and fisheries industries in the South.

The Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), The Southern Environmental Association (SEA) and the GETCH Foundation are working together to save the island, and the Reporter was there for what is a historic, and critical agreement.

