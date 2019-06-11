Belize News, Reporter.bz

Horrific Beat-Down In Cell Block – Nestor Vasquez Dead

June 11
06:39 2019
Monday, June 10th. 2019 –
Nestor Vasquez, 60, died over the weekend following a brutal beating he sustained inside the holding cell of the Queen Street Police Station.

This afternoon his brother, media personality Jules Vasquez, provided some insight into the circumstances which led to his brother being detained, and also the family’s belief that outrageous and unacceptable Police neglect and breach of protocol led to the death of Vasquez.

