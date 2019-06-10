Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

2 Men Charged With Triple Murder – On Parade At Court House

2 Men Charged With Triple Murder – On Parade At Court House
June 10
17:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VIDEO BELOW

The usual parade at the courthouse took place today and if they are truly guilty of these crimes, then they are two demons, and if they are not the real perpetrators then they are 2 innocent men caught up in a desire for a hasty arrest in one of the most hurrific crimes in Belize’s history.

Today Kyle Zetina, 24, and Shawn Flores, 18, both of Mahogany Heights have been remanded to the Belize Central Prison on three counts of murder.

The two are accused of last week’s triple homicide of Excelsior High School Acting Principal, Alarice Andrewin, security guard Vidal Yuman and Maria Juarez, whose bodies were found inside Ms Andrewin’s home last week Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Magistrate Sharon Frazer explained that because the charges are indictable, bail could not be granted to the defendants.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.