Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW

The usual parade at the courthouse took place today and if they are truly guilty of these crimes, then they are two demons, and if they are not the real perpetrators then they are 2 innocent men caught up in a desire for a hasty arrest in one of the most hurrific crimes in Belize’s history.

Today Kyle Zetina, 24, and Shawn Flores, 18, both of Mahogany Heights have been remanded to the Belize Central Prison on three counts of murder.

The two are accused of last week’s triple homicide of Excelsior High School Acting Principal, Alarice Andrewin, security guard Vidal Yuman and Maria Juarez, whose bodies were found inside Ms Andrewin’s home last week Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Magistrate Sharon Frazer explained that because the charges are indictable, bail could not be granted to the defendants.