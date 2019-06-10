Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, June 10th. 2019 –

There was a robbery at the Belize Waste Control office last night around 11:15pm. A security guard at the compound told Police he was tied up by four men who stole his phone. He claimed the men then entered the building but he could not see what they stole from inside before they left in a white Isuzu Rodeo.

Sources say two officers exchanged fire with at least five persons who exited the Rodeo when there was an attempt to stop it in the vicinity of Krooman Road.

The vehicle was later intercepted with only a driver inside and items believed to have been taken from the Belize Waste Control office.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS