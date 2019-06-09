Belize News, Reporter.bz

Man Detained After Shooting Incident

June 09
16:46 2019
Sunday, June 9, 2019 –
Eric Hernandez, 21, a fisherman of Dangriga Town remains under observation at the Southern Regional Hospital for a gunshot wound to his left upper shoulder.

Hernandez was shot around 7:25 a.m June 9th while walking by the North Riverside Area in Dangriga.

Hernandez told Police that he went to the said location to deliver money for someone and when he was on his way home he was approached by someone who took out a firearm and fired two shots at him.

After he was shot Hernandez went to seek assistance at the Dangriga Police Station and from there he was transported to the hospital. Police have detained one suspect for questioning.

