Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, June 8th. 2019 –

The Reporter has received multiple reports that two men have been arrested and charged for the murders of Alarice Andrewin, Vidal Yuman and Maria Lucas.

The bodies of all three were found tied up in Andrewin’s home at mile 10.5 on the George Price Highway. Andrewin was shot multiple times in the face while Yuman and Lucas were killed with a single gunshot to the head.

We are told that a weapon believed to have been used to kill them has also been recovered and is undergoing tested by forensic investigators.

The names of the suspects have not been released so far.

More details about these new developments will be available later today.

As the REPORTER continue to follow these new developments.

