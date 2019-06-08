Belize News, Reporter.bz

Just after 9:30 a.m. on June 2nd, gunshots rang out in Taylor’s Alley, scattering a group of men and sending them running for their lives. When the commotion died down, it was an all too familiar scene as one man lay bleeding inside a yard.

Sources say that when the gunshot went off, the deceased Alvin Cumberbatch, 36, known as “Big Ben” attempted to flee from the scene but he only made it a couple of feet away and toppled over. Checks made on Cumberbatch revealed that he was shot to the left side of his chin and back. Cumberbatch was immediately rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m.

According to ASP Alejandro Cowo, Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch in Belize City, Cumberbatch was sitting down about 15 feet inside the alley when a gunman approached him and fired gunshots in his direction. Cowo told the media that while investigators have interviewed family and friends of the deceased they have been unsuccessful in uncovering any possible motive behind the murder. While Cowo did confirm reports that the deceased was no stranger to the law and had been shot multiple times before, he indicated that authorities do not suspect that Cumberbatch’s murder is related to his past but have a hunch that it might be related to an ongoing gang feud in that area.

When the Reporter spoke to Cumberbatch’s aunt, Ava Flowers, on Tuesday she indicated that the family does not have any idea why Cumberbatch was killed, but even so, Flowers say that they have no desire to know who did it or why and will be leaving all that up to the authorities.

“All I can tell you is that my nephew loved his family and his family loved him and what he does out there I do not know and cannot tell you. My nephew was a nice person, he was humble. Ten to eleven years ago he turned his life around and became a changed man. He never killed anybody but he just used to hang with the wrong crowd. In fact, I wouldn’t say the wrong crowd because his entire life he grew up in this neighbourhood, and we are all neighbours. Otherwise, he was a loving individual,” Flowers told the Reporter.

Online comments posted by persons who were familiar with Cumberbatch also bear witness to the humble and respectable character he portrayed during his lifetime.