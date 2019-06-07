Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 7th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that one man has died in an accident early this morning. He has been identified as Belize City resident Michael Young, also known as Guzman or ‘El Chapo.’ Young was the passenger in this vehicle, and sources say he and another man identified as Evan Gillett who was driving had just left a popular club on the Phillip Goldson Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a light pole near the Haulover Bridge.