Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 7, 2019 –

The family of Nestor Vasquez Jr., 60, who was critically injured while in Police custody by a man awaiting a charge of attempted murder, has issued a statement expressing their desire to pursue legal recourse against the Belize Police Department for their negligence in the matter.

The statement issued by attorney Leslie Mendez cites that the Vasquez family is outraged and disgusted at the officers’ decision to place Vasquez inside a cell with Collin Francis, who had recently displayed violent signs of instability and had just been arraigned for attempted murder.

The statement reads that the family does not accept that Vasquez’s placement inside a cellblock with Francis was merely an act of negligence but was rather a deliberate and sadistic act. The statement additional insinuates that Vasquez is also suffering from a mental health condition and that officers were fully aware of that.

Prior to the family’s statement, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams also issued a statement giving the facts of the case and informing that three Police Officers were placed on interdiction and half pay pending the completion of both an internal and criminal investigation to determine their negligence in the matter.

According to the Commissioner, around 2:15 p.m. on June 6th, officers who were on duty at the Queen Street Police Station were informed of a fight inside one of the cellblocks. When they ran inside to investigate they found Vasquez on the cellblock floor bleeding from injuries to his face and head. Vasquez was immediately rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment where he was admitted in a critical condition and remains very critical.

The Commissioner’s statement strongly condemned the officers’ negligence in placing both persons with mental health conditions in the same cellblock.

Executive Duty Officer Sergeant Shawn Walton and Police Constables Edward Pitterson and Bernard Cayetano have all been placed on interdiction.

