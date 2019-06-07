Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, June 6, 2019 –

Attorney Andrew Bennett, who faces an extradition proceeding for his alleged role in a money laundering sting conducted by US authorities, was back in Court on Tuesday for what should have been the start of the hearing. Instead, his attorneys made a “case stayed” submission, essentially claiming Bennett’s constitutional rights were violated.

Bennett’s extradition case is taking place in the Magistrate’s Court. However, the case stayed submission will be heard by the Supreme Court. While the case stayed is being heard by the Supreme Court, the extradition hearing will be temporarily put on hold until the higher court reaches a determination on whether Bennett’s rights were violated.

Bennett’s attorneys, Anthony Sylvestre and Iliana Swift contend that a missing document, which was not initially included in the extradition bundle of documents, should not be allowed by the Court at this point. In addition, the attorneys claim that US authorities illegally intercepted Bennett’s communications and are using those contents against him. The lawyers argue that there should have been Supreme Court approval under the Interception of Communications Act.

The prosecution, represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryl-Lynn Vidal and Assistant Solicitor General, Samantha Matute-Tucker, indicated that they will not object to the application and will fight the Supreme Court proceedings.

