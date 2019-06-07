Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – June 7th. 2019 –

Belize has submitted its notification of the Special Agreement of 2008 between Belize and Guatemala and the Protocol of 2015, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Guided by the Ministry of Affairs on the matter, the government’s Press Office announced this morning via a press release that the documents, which pertain to Guatemala’s territorial, insular and maritime claim, were deposited today at the Registrar of the Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

As stipulated in Article 8 of the Special Agreement, the countries shall notify the Registrar of the ICJ of the Special Agreement within one month after referendum.

Guatemala made its notification after its referendum in 2018.

Today’s notification by Belize activates the written procedure, which means that Guatemala must present its memorial (submissions) within one year. This gives that country up to Jun 7, 2020 to submit its claim, after which Belize will then be given one yeat to present ours.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington signed the letter of notification, which was hand-delivered by Belize’s Ambassador to the European Union, H.E. Dylan Vernon.